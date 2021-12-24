Savannah Hilton Head International Airport filled with holiday travelers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Christmas only a few hours away, many people are rushing to fly out to visit family and friends.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport was bustling with travelers Friday. People all over the region were heading out to visit family and prepare for Christmas festivities.

While many flights across the country have been cancelled, there were few to no cancellations in Savannah.

The majority of flights seemed to be coming in on time with very few delays. Many travelers were wearing Christmas outfits and got the chance to enjoy live Christmas music being played in the main lobby.

When asked what they were most looking forward to this is what one had to say.

“Just to be home. I love living here in Savannah but I do miss my family and being able to eat something that isn’t college dorm food,” said Valentine Buchanan who was flying to Houston.

To check the status of your flights at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, you can head over their website.

