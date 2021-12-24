SCCPSS students help animals at Oatland Island Wildlife Center celebrate the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Animal enclosures at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center have a little more holiday flair than usual, thanks to some Savannah-Chatham County Public School students.

Kids from all grade levels created displays that highlight holiday traditions from around the world, while also giving animals something to do.

For the first time ever, the staff at Oatland Island Wildlife Center are pairing up with Savannah-Chatham County Schools for this unique enrichment opportunity with a holiday twist. Around 350 students from seven schools picked countries from around the world, and created displays featured inside and outside the animal enclosures highlighting holiday traditions from that country.

“Collaborate with the schools so they can learn a little more about our animal collection, but along the way, students could learn about different festivals and traditions that are celebrated in different countries around the world,” said Elise Zador with Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

Each display lists which school created the display, and a QR code you can scan to see how they made it.

“The students created a video showcasing their work and also highlighting the country they chose and the festival that they selected.”

The displays double as an educational tool as well as enrichment for the animals to help keep them active and give them something new to play with, like this puzzle for snakes and perch for an owl.

While it’s the first year of the initiative, the residents seem to be gobbling them up.

Zador says the hope is to get more schools on board next year. This years displays will be up until next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.