Shoppers get last minute gifts at Tanger Outlets

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is just hours away and many people are getting their last minute gifts today.

“Just procrastinating. I’m the world’s biggest procrastinator. That’s with everything,” said David Frazier of Savannah.

Last minute shoppers didn’t have any problems getting into the stores in Pooler - getting through most lines in 30 minutes.

And when it comes to delivery delays, people we spoke to say they were not impacted by any shipping shortcomings.

One family we spoke to even says waiting until the last minute to get presents is a Christmas tradition.

“I like the hustle and bustle. I like the busyness, to be nice to people when they’re in a bad mood,” said Bobbie Fronek from Waltsboro, South Carolina.

“We found everything we needed, we were looking for new Jordans for our kids,” said Chris Turner of Fairfax, Virginia.

Thankfully, many shoppers say they weren’t impacted by any shipping delays. Today was more for tying up loose ends.

“You try to do as much as you can as early as you can, to prevent that from happening, so it worked out. You still have those stragglers, those ones who say ‘don’t forget about me for Christmas!’ So those are the ones I’m making up for right now,” said David Frazier of Savannah.

To avoid any complications, one family says they mail out their gifts after the holidays are over.

“Basically, everybody knows I’m going to send them after the year. After New Year’s, so nobody has a problem. And everyone is like ‘okay, we’ll be waiting for them’,” said Bobbie Fronek, a shopper from Waltsboro, South Carolina.

Shoppers say wait times at the outlets varied by store today, but that they were able to get through most lines in 30 minutes.

“Be patient, everybody has to wait in line at some point or another,” said Keosha Turner of Fairfax, Virginia.

Patience, and some holiday cheer, are what these shoppers brought with them to finish their Christmas Eve shopping.

“Merry Christmas, everyone! Be nice to people. It’s a busy holiday,” said Fronek.

Definitely an important message for this time of year. Now the next step for these shoppers? Wrapping the presents they purchased today to get them under the tree before tomorrow morning.

