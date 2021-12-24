Sky Cams
TMT Christmas lights display helping feed the community

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Christmas tradition in Bulloch County helps local families for much of the entire year.

The canned good drive at the TMT Christmas lights display helps keep a local food pantry running.

John Long spends every morning for almost five weeks, collecting Christmas spirit that will last almost year-round. The canned goods donated at the TMT Christmas lights display go to the Christian Social Ministries food pantry.

“I’d say we’re looking at hitting 125,000 of food,” Long said.

Volunteers accept canned good donations at the gate and fill the barrels inside the storage building every night. John brings dozens of empty barrels each morning to start again.

“It’s easy to see how we can gain 30 55-gallon drums full of food.”

And they aren’t light as a feather either. They average about 300 pounds each!

At the food pantry, more volunteers unload the barrels and sort the food. CSM distributes on a weekly basis and Long estimates these donations make up about 80 percent of what they give away for the year.

“One person can’t do much. But you get 50 people, and you can do a lot, and it’s the same way with this.”

He says he’s grateful to the people to come to see the lights, and end up being a light themselves. The lights at TMT will continue each night from dark until midnight through Monday, De. 27.

