Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Influential Bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe has died

FILE - Del McCoury, center; Bobby Osborne, left; and J. D. Crowe, right; perform at the...
FILE - Del McCoury, center; Bobby Osborne, left; and J. D. Crowe, right; perform at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards show on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Influential Bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe died early Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 his family announced on social media. The Lexington, Kentucky, native was 84. No cause of death was given.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe, whose influential career spanned more than 50 years, has died. He was 84.

His son, David, confirmed the death on Saturday to The Associated Press.

“We just want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. As great of a musician as dad was, he was even better husband, father and friend,” David said.

Crowe died Friday of undisclosed causes, the family earlier announced via Facebook.

Born James Dee Crowe in 1937, his career included stints with Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys, Mac Wiseman and his own band, the Kentucky Mountain Boys, which later became the New South.

According to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, his path was set in 1949 when, at the age of 12, he heard Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys play at a barn dance in Lexington.

“Crowe was an innovator on the banjo and influenced countless musicians with his technique and style,” read a post on the website of the Owensboro, Kentucky-based hall, where Crowe was inducted in 2003.

Social media tributes poured in from the music world.

“He was an absolute legend,” eclectic bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings wrote on Twitter. “He will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play bluegrass music. He had tone, taste and TIMING like no other.”

Crowe won a Grammy award in 1983 for best country instrumental performance for his song “Fireball.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community helping Evans County family finish building home
Savannah Fire details emergency plan for River Street, says buildings are high-risk for quicker fire spread
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
White House nixes work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants shutting down

Latest News

COVID concerns and rough weather are the main factors causing travel-related problems during...
More 1,000 US flights canceled Christmas weekend
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
Pianists are providing beautiful, soothing music amid all the hustle and bustle at Denver...
Pianists provide soothing music amid the holiday bustle of airport