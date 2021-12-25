Sky Cams
Merry Christmas! Above-average warmth holds through the weekend

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Merry Christmas! It’s a warmer compared to the past few mornings, with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and temperatures closer to 50 degrees in and around the Savannah metro. Temperatures will warm relatively quickly today, with upper 60s by lunchtime and highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday Tybee Tides: 1.1′ 5:56AM I 7.0′ 12:01PM I 0.8′ 6:26PM

It’ll also be on the breezy side today with a sustained southwesterly wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour at times. Clear conditions hold into the evening with temperatures holding in the 60s.

Warmer weather continues to build in on Sunday with morning lows in the upper 50s! Temperatures remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry and warm weather extends into the work week with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A front moves in toward the end of the week, bringing in our next chance of rain. Our chances go up on Thursday, with another decent chance on New year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

Above average temperatures hold into the new year with below-average temperatures likely holding off until January 3rd

Andrew's Friday morning forecast 12.24