Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first day of Kwanzaa and the City of Savannah is continuing an annual tradition – Kwanzaa Krawl.

Kwanzaa is a celebration of Black history. To highlight the foundation of the city’s culture, organizers Dr. Amir Jamal Toure and Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, are featuring a Black restaurant every day next week.

Restaurant owners, city leaders and advocates all came together on Christmas day to make the announcement for the second year in a row.

“This is a holiday that first was founded in response to violence and a cry for peace in the African American community. We saw fit a year ago to do the same thing here in Savannah so that we are invoking unity in our community – peace within our community,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, At-Large Post 1.

“The culminating event will be one that is unique and also one that is festive for all of us to go into the new year understanding that we are here together in unity,” said Dr. Amir Jamal Toure, co-organizer and historian.

Gibson-Carter and Toure said everyone is welcome to the Kwanzaa Krawl.

Each night will showcase a different business and follow a principle of Kwanzaa from 6 to 8 pm.

1. Umoja: Unity

Odyssey 2.0

2. Kujichagulia

2 Chefs

3. Ujima

520 Tavern

4. Ujamaa

Kool Vibes Pizza & Wings

5. Nia

Liquid Cafe

6. Kuumba

Kreole Korner

7. Imani

Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe

