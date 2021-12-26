SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Officials say the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 601, near the Jasper County line.
The driver of a 2019 Kia Optima was traveling south on Highway 601, crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Honda Accord head-on.
The driver of the Optima was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A passenger inside the Optima died on the scene.
The driver of the Honda Accord was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This crash is under investigation.
