SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.

Officials say the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 601, near the Jasper County line.

The driver of a 2019 Kia Optima was traveling south on Highway 601, crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Honda Accord head-on.

The driver of the Optima was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger inside the Optima died on the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

