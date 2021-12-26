South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some family fun before the kids head back to school, Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the state on New Year’s Day.

The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day. The hikes vary from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts.

In the Lowcountry, Hunting Island State Park rangers are leading a 1 mile Nature Center Scenic Trail that starts at 10 a.m.

In Hampton County, Lake Warren State Park is hosting a mile and a quarter Interpretive Trail at 9 am.

A little further up the coast, Edisto Beach State Park is hosting a 3 mile walk to the inlet on Edisto Island that starts at 11 a.m.

