Warm temperatures allow for Christmas on the beach

Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
By Gage Griffin
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tybee Island, Ga. (WTOC) - While some people across the country are experiencing a white Christmas, people out on Tybee Island are having a tropical one.

Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.

There were dozens of people on the pier and beach enjoying the weather.

Many of these individuals seem to like visiting for the change of pace.

“Me and my fiancé decided to come out here to Tybee and see what was going on you know. Maybe we start making the situation coming out of this it’s coming to Tybee and just enjoying the beach and everything like that for Christmas it’s just something different,” said Dillon Pye, a beach-goer.

People from all over the country came out to spend time at the beach Saturday.

