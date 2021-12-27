Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week

Sky Cams
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices set a new record this year as the most expensive Christmas Day per-gallon price on record.

That record price of $3.264 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, was two-tenths of a penny higher than the previous record set on Christmas Day in 2013.

In South Carolina, gas prices fell 1.5 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.97 per gallon statewide, GasBuddy petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said.

The cheapest station in South Carolina was selling gas at $2.57 per gallon while the highest pump price was $3.49, a range of 92 cents.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest price per gallon in the Lowcountry was listed at $2.75 in Goose Creek.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The national average fell 4.3 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.25.

Despite the record-high Christmas Day price, De Haan said motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it.

“The downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas,” he said.

