Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 12-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some clouds have started to thicken as some cities were approaching 80° Beaufort made it up to 79° and even Hilton Head made it to 77°. On average temps this afternoon are similar to what it typically is in south Florida. This evening expect a mostly sunny 5:28pm sunset with temperatures near 72°.

Daybreak Tuesday: We had a bit of a breezy Monday, and with that wind, we may not be dealing with as thick of fog as we had Monday morning. Patchy dense fog still possible with temperatures 55°-59°. Mix of sun and clouds with highs 74°-78°.

Daybreak Wednesday: 58° and be prepared for that fog to return; highs approaching 80°. Some far western rain may fall along US Hwy 1 and even Hwy 301. Our temperatures are around 15 degrees above normal for late December.

A cold front will approach the Thursday. A moisture surge ahead of the cold front will will support showers and possibly a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. It’ll still be warm with afternoon highs in mid to upper 70s before any rain may fall. The cold front will stall as a stationary front through the weekend aka New Year’s Weekend. Isolated to scattered showers may be possible as we remain in a rather unsettled pattern.

Then a much strong cold front is timed right now to swing through Sunday night into Monday morning. We are watching carefully for potentially strong thunderstorms. After the front moves through highs will go from the middle 70s to the middle 50s!

