Kwanzaa Krawl kicks off in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was the first day of Kwanzaa and the return of a tradition in Savannah.

The second Kwanzaa Krawl kicked off at Odyssey 2.0 Restaurant and Lounge. The first candle was lit to mark the beginning of a historic celebration of Black heritage and culture.

There was food, dancing and a brief history lesson from one of the organizers, Dr. Amir Jamal Toure. Some people said today’s principle –– UMOJA –– is a timely reminder for the community.

“With so much going on in the public, unity is the one thing that we need in our community. It brings us closer even if we have diverse ways of thinking and being in the world. This kind of unity brings us together as humans and that’s what Kwanzaa is all about,” said Attendee Hermina Glass-Hill.

Each day this week, a Black-owned restaurant will host the Krawl. Tomorrow’s event will also be from 6 to 8pm at 2 Chefs Southern Kitchen Restaurant.

There will be COVID testing at the door. The full lineup for the week is listed here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.