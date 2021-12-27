MONDAY | Dense morning fog gives way to warm, partly cloudy afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The day begins very mild with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s in many communities. A few coastal neighborhoods and folks south of the Altamaha River are in the lower 60s.

Areas of fog have developed. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for many inland areas through the morning commute. Dense fog is possible through 8 AM, or so, followed by clearing. A warm, partly cloudy day is in the forecast. Savannah temperatures warm into the low and mid-70s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. A couple spots could reach 80°, briefly, this afternoon. It’ll feel more humid, as well.

Temperatures cool into the 60s this evening; mild for the time of day... this time of year. The forecast remains dry this evening and fog remains patchy.

Tuesday begins with early morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s in many communities. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky.

Spotty rain is possible through mid-week, followed by a boost in the chance of rain Thursday and Friday. We may approach record high temperatures later this week; especially Thursday and Saturday afternoons.

A strong cold front moves through Sunday with rain, storms ahead of it and much chillier air behind it!

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.