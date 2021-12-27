New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A new vaccine clinic is now open in Pooler.

The Coastal Health District’s new site at the West Chatham YMCA is offering all three vaccines and booster shots.

The health department did have a clinic over at Gulfstream, but that one has since closed. They say they wanted to make sure they still had one on the west side of the county, so this one is open for the foreseeable future.

This site will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, they offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Then on Thursdays, they have the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

The health department said Monday was slow due to it being the first day open. They had 13 appointments.

County nurse manager for the Chatham County Health Department, Sierra Peebles says of those 13 people most of them were getting the booster, but they did have someone come in for their very first shot.

She says it’s exciting to see people making the decision to get vaccinated.

“The message that we’ve been trying to send to everybody is the vaccine is the best way to fight this virus and to end the pandemic, so to have somebody come in to get their first vaccine directly after the holidays, before we got into another holiday, is so exciting to see for our nurses and for the rest of the healthcare workers,” Peebles said.

If people want to get their vaccine at this site, they can make an appointment on the health department’s website or just walk-in. They say they can see 100 or more patients at this location, so they encourage people to come out.

The West Chatham YMCA vaccine clinic site will be open three days a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays - starting at 9 a.m. and open until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.