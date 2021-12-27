Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the...
South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1
Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
Warm temperatures allow for Christmas on the beach

Latest News

Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who argued for a new vision of human nature...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91