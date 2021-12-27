Renovations almost completed inside 100-year-old courthouse in Candler County

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People who work at the Candler County Courthouse say the renovations not only help them, but also the people they serve.

The county’s tax offices moved out of the 100-year-old courthouse in October 2020 to give the court offices more room. The plan calls for splitting the office space between criminal cases and records in one area and civil and other matters across the hall.

The clerk of court says that will translate to more efficiency and privacy when they need help.

“It’s a little bit easier to help people when we have the adequate space...especially when they know the specific person that deals with that side or that aspect of our jobs in here,” Clerk of Court Jenny Grimes said.

They’ll share the ground floor with Probate Court. Another improvement is doubling the restrooms from one to two. A major upgrade when trials and other hearings bring more people to the building.

They anticipate having everything completed in the next four to six weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.