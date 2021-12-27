Safe Shelter helps more families in 2021 than previous year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The head of a local domestic violence victim advocacy center believes the number of families helped throughout the Coastal Empire this year will surpass 2020′s total.

Safe Shelter Executive Director, Cheryl Branch, says their 48 bed shelter has been over capacity for most of this month and last, housing families needing to get out of domestic violence situations.

“This is, I think, a stressful season for people. And it always is, but I think with employment, unemployment, COVID… that just adds into the mix to make it that much more stressful,” Branch said.

But with a big, helping hand from the community, Branch says they were able to bring some holiday cheer to families in their care, with nearly 2,000 gifts being collected and given to those in the shelter and beyond. For the new year, Branch says she’d like to see Safe Shelter’s reach grow into surrounding communities like Pooler and Port Wentworth, because she knows the need is there.

“I don’t know where our final numbers are going to be for this year. But the previous year it was 1,332. And it was low, because COVID really affected us the first six months. People just, not many people were coming in. So it’s going to be interesting this year because I know we’re going to exceed that by a lot.”

Branch says as social services like Safe Shelter begin to normalize, it’s more important now than ever for continued community support.

