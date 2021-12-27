Savannah Police on scene of shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Savannah Gardens area Sunday night.
Officers said there was a confrontation between two men, and one man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officials said a person of interest has been identified and detained at the scene.
This is a developing story, stay with WTOC for updates.
