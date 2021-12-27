Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Police on scene of shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Savannah Gardens area Sunday night.

Officers said there was a confrontation between two men, and one man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officials said a person of interest has been identified and detained at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
For more than two months the Georgetown community and beyond set out on a search to find a...
A Christmas miracle: community helps find lost dog
Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
Warm temperatures allow for Christmas on the beach
Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the...
South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1

Latest News

People kept stores busy after Christmas.
Tanger Outlets sees crowds after Christmas
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the...
South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90