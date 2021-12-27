Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tanger Outlets sees crowds after Christmas

People kept stores busy after Christmas.
People kept stores busy after Christmas.(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pooler, Ga. (WTOC) - On the day after Christmas, people were keeping shopping centers busy.

Tanger Outlets Savannah had been crowded all day with people spending gift cards and shopping last minute Christmas sales. Shoppers said they’re also getting in some family time before the end of the weekend.

Long lines and hands full with shopping bags, that was Tanger Outlets Savannah on Sunday.

“Spending some grandmother, granddaughter time,” said Natalie Inabinet, a shopper.

The post-Christmas rush is normal for Tanger. While some shoppers are coming to spend a lot of their Christmas money, others are using the time to be together.

“We haven’t seen each other in two years due to COVID,” said Inabinet.

So they spent a full day together, shopping and dining in the area.

“Of course we gotta find her some place to get her a slushy and then I want to go and find some Sketchers and that’s gonna be about it,” said Inabinet.

And it seems they weren’t the only ones trying to have a good time.

“We really just mobbin’. We about to go eat some food. We went to see the Spiderman movie,” said Koby James, another shopper.

They got plenty of looks and stares but that didn’t stop them from checking out the stores.

“We got money to spend. We don’t have nothing else to do,” said James.

They say they figured what better way to keep up the holiday spirit.

“My boys this is amazing. This is amazing. Boys day out. It’s just too hot to be December,” said James.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
For more than two months the Georgetown community and beyond set out on a search to find a...
A Christmas miracle: community helps find lost dog
Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
Warm temperatures allow for Christmas on the beach
Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the...
South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the...
South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
Warm temperatures allow for Christmas on the beach