Tanger Outlets sees crowds after Christmas

Pooler, Ga. (WTOC) - On the day after Christmas, people were keeping shopping centers busy.

Tanger Outlets Savannah had been crowded all day with people spending gift cards and shopping last minute Christmas sales. Shoppers said they’re also getting in some family time before the end of the weekend.

Long lines and hands full with shopping bags, that was Tanger Outlets Savannah on Sunday.

“Spending some grandmother, granddaughter time,” said Natalie Inabinet, a shopper.

The post-Christmas rush is normal for Tanger. While some shoppers are coming to spend a lot of their Christmas money, others are using the time to be together.

“We haven’t seen each other in two years due to COVID,” said Inabinet.

So they spent a full day together, shopping and dining in the area.

“Of course we gotta find her some place to get her a slushy and then I want to go and find some Sketchers and that’s gonna be about it,” said Inabinet.

And it seems they weren’t the only ones trying to have a good time.

“We really just mobbin’. We about to go eat some food. We went to see the Spiderman movie,” said Koby James, another shopper.

They got plenty of looks and stares but that didn’t stop them from checking out the stores.

“We got money to spend. We don’t have nothing else to do,” said James.

They say they figured what better way to keep up the holiday spirit.

“My boys this is amazing. This is amazing. Boys day out. It’s just too hot to be December,” said James.

