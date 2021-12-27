Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A train hit a truck on Big Hill Road just west of Highway 21 in Garden City on Monday morning.

The Garden City Police Department said a man tried to drive his Chevrolet Silverado around the railroad signal bars when the truck was hit by the train.

Police say the man received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of the new year by leading hikes across the...
South Carolina’s New Year First Day Hike program to begin on Jan. 1
Tybee Island was jam packed with visitors celebrating Christmas.
Warm temperatures allow for Christmas on the beach

Latest News

Gas prices set a new record this year as the most expensive Christmas Day per-gallon price on...
Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week
Kwanzaa Krawl kicks off in Savannah
Kwanzaa Krawl kicks off in Savannah
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police respond to shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
People kept stores busy after Christmas.
Tanger Outlets sees crowds after Christmas