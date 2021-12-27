Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A train hit a truck on Big Hill Road just west of Highway 21 in Garden City on Monday morning.

The Garden City Police Department said a man tried to drive his Chevrolet Silverado around the railroad signal bars when the truck was hit by the train.

Police say the man received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

