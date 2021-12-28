Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they may have been taken against their will by Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55. He has been identified as Rachel’s father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45. Authorities believe they were abducted by Alexis Zecena Lopez, 55.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, has black hair and brown eyes. Parada-Olivas is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Zecena-Lopez may be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Officer involved shooting
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in 600 block of MLK Blvd., second in less than a week
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.

Latest News

Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
A Michigan man surrenders more than 800 parakeets.
Michigan man surrenders more than 800 parakeets
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise