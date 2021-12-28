Sky Cams
Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

(CBS46)
By WGCL STAFF
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) - Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration, the Peach Drop, is canceled.

Approximately 60,000 people were expected to attend the countdown to 2022 at Underground Atlanta, which was to be hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“In consultation with public health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “As positive COVID-19 cases rise, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.”

Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob and Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti were scheduled to perform.

This is the third year that the Peach Drop has been canceled. It was canceled in 2019 while its future was being reevaluated and the coronavirus pandemic was cited as the reason in 2020.

The 2019 cancelation was the first time that the annual celebration was not held.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are once again being canceled or scaled back around the world because of the most recent surge caused by the Omicron variant.

Atlanta recently returned to Yellow Zone, which requires masks to be worn indoors. Masks are also encouraged for outdoor settings where large amounts of people may be gathered.

