Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.

Latest News

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges