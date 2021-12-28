Sky Cams
Emory switching to virtual classes amid US COVID surge

The blowing snow returning for the first time this season forced many schools in eastern South...
(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Emory University is switching to virtual classes to start the spring semester because of a national surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant.

In a letter to the university community, President Gregory Fenves said Tuesday Emory will transition back to in-person learning on January 31 if conditions permit. The switch to remote learning applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional courses.

Residence halls will remain open, though students are encouraged to delay their return to campus. COVID-19 infections in the Atlanta area, where Emory is located, are climbing rapidly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

