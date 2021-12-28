Sky Cams
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

By Hannah Robinson and Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - After three earthquakes happened throughout Monday, a fourth earthquake was reported at 10:03 p.m. by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The fourth quake had a magnitude of 1.7 after being revised.

A third earthquake was confirmed at 6:22 p.m. This earthquake measured in at a 2.1 magnitude, according to the USGS.

A second earthquake was confirmed near Elgin at 5:38 p.m. and the USGS confirmed it measured in at a 2.5 magnitude.

The Midlands felt the first earthquake at 2:18 p.m.

The US Geological Survey says that the earthquake happened about 5 kilometers East of Elgin, and was measured in at a 3.3 magnitude.

