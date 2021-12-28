GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in 600 block of MLK Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting between the Savannah Police Department and an individual involved in an armed robbery.

The Savannah Police Department confirms around 7 p.m. on Monday evening they were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Beauty and Beyond in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers say upon their arrival, this incident resulted in an officer involved shooting. At this time, officers could not give much information on what happened between their arrival and the individual being shot.

The individual was taken to the hospital. Savannah Police say no officers or anyone else in the store were injured.

The GBI has been called in to investigate the shooting. Investigators are expected to remain on scene for the next several hours. Police currently have about four blocks in the area closed while they continue their investigation.

