Jamie Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-28-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seeing more sunshine that earlier today and temperatures have responded with 72° on Hilton Head and 79° in Savannah, Sylvania, Hineseville, and Claxton. There was some dense sea fog on Hunting Island just after lunch, so we’ll watch for the advancement on shore this evening.

We’ll have a nice sunset at 5:29pm with temperatures near 72°. Temperatures lows only expected to drop into the mid-upper 50s with lower 60s for islands. There could be a little ground fog that develops late over interior Southeast Georgia where slightly lower wind speeds are possible; however, significant fog impacts are unlikely.

Wednesday: High pressure is still in control; we’ll be monitoring some shortwave energy that may trigger a well inland shower. Highs will be in the low 70s for beaches and nearly 80° for several of us.

Thursday: Morning low temperatures will be in the low 60s, that’s around 20 degrees above normal for late December and could tie, if not break, the record high minimum temperature. An approaching cold front will push the surface high pressure offshore and give us a 30% chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm, highs will near 80° away from the islands.

Friday aka New Year’s Eve Day: The cold front will stall out near I-16 which could lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during peek heating of the day and winding down after sunset. Right now, when the ball drops and the clock strikes midnight, it looks mostly dry. It’ll be warm again too...mid 70s for highs and low to mid 60s for lows.

New Year’s Day looks mostly dry with temperatures approaching 80° with a mix of sun and clouds, perhaps a shower between Macon and Vidalia with rain towards Atlanta.

We’re still tracking a very strong cold front for Sunday with warm temperatures to start the day and as the front approaches, there’s potential for strong thunderstorms.

In the mean time, stay cool and safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.