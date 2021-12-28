Sky Cams
Man looking for antlers find remains of missing MMA fighter

By KY3 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man searching for deer antlers in Missouri came across remains of a missing MMA fighter instead.

According to KY3, a forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported missing in March of 2020.

“It was not the outcome we were hoping for,” said Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt with Branson Police.

An examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist, a dentist trained to identify unknown remains, determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play.

Detectives are still investigating Koenig’s exact cause of death. They are not ruling out the possibility of narcotics being involved.

The Branson Police Department continuously partnered with several law enforcement agencies in the area in the search for Koenig.

“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig.”

Schmitt said Koenig’s family played a key role in their investigation.

“They had an immense amount of patience with us, very supportive, and it helped continue to funnel leads to us,” explained Schmitt.

Authorities said they hope the Koenig family will now get the closure they need.

“Remember the good times. There is a very good person that we learned about. We learned about all the neat things that Dave was able to do with both his father and his mother. That’s what, in my opinion, people need to dwell on,” said Schmitt.

The Koenig family said they appreciate all of the love and support from the community and even people across the country in their efforts to find their son.

