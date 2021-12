POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.

Pooler council approved a new Harbor Freight location. The plan is to build it on the corner of Highway 80 near the exit ramp from Pooler Parkway.

We’re working to get more details about the project and what it means for the people of Pooler.

