Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th Street, near the intersection of Cedar Street.

Savannah Police confirm they responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once on scene officers located three adult males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the preliminary investigation indicates a gray sedan with a damaged rear light was seen fleeing from the scene heading south on Cedar Street. Detectives remain on scene investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.