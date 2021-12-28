Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.

The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th Street, near the intersection of Cedar Street.(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th Street, near the intersection of Cedar Street.

Savannah Police confirm they responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once on scene officers located three adult males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the preliminary investigation indicates a gray sedan with a damaged rear light was seen fleeing from the scene heading south on Cedar Street. Detectives remain on scene investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday
Savannah’s second annual ‘Kwanzaa Krawl’ starts Sunday

Latest News

Officer involved shooting
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in 600 block of MLK Blvd., second in less than a week
Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.
Pooler council approves new Harbor Freight location
Safe Shelter helps more families in 2021 than previous year
Safe Shelter helps more families in 2021 than previous year
Local businesses see increase in shoppers despite COVID pandemic
Local businesses see increase in shoppers despite COVID pandemic