Taking Care of Business: Fitness on Broughton

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the new year beginning this week, fitness goals are on the top of many peoples list of resolutions.

Fitness on Broughton general manager Nikki Barns says for the first three months of the year her gym is usually full. However, right now, they are still offering sign-up deals for next year.

She says the place where there hasn’t been much change in attendance is in classes.

They have of course made social distancing adjustments but joining a class is one of Barns’ suggestion to get off on the right foot in the new year.

Barnes also said that they started opening an hour early for members to pick up weights to use at home.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

