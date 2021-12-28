Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

TUESDAY | The majority of the day will be spent in the 70s!

(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Under some clouds, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. A mild, humid feel to the air is in the forecast through the morning commute.

Some patchy fog is possible through 9 a.m., before lifting.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-70s by noon in Savannah. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s to right around 80° between 1 and 3 p.m. A few sprinkles are possible today, but most remain dry. This evening, temperatures, quickly, cool through the 70s and settle into the 60s around 7 or 8 p.m. in Savannah.

Everyone remains very mild and somewhat muggy tonight.

We’ll wake up to upper 50s and 60s Wednesday morning ahead of another afternoon with unseasonable warmth. In fact, temperatures remain warm through the rest of the work-week with an increasing chance of spotty showers and storms.

The chance of rain remains low for New Year’s Eve evening plans. Saturday is forecast to be mostly dry with an afternoon high temperature right around 80°; just shy of the record. A cold front sweeps through Sunday with showers and thunderstorms, followed by much colder weather early next work-week.

A couple strong storms cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great Tuesday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Officer involved shooting
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in 600 block of MLK Blvd., second in less than a week
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.

Latest News

A chance of rain New Year's Eve
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 12-27-2021
Areas of dense fog are likely through the morning commute
VIDEO FORECAST | Foggy morning, warm afternoon!
*
MONDAY | Warm, partly cloudy afternoon is underway!