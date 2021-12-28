TUESDAY | The majority of the day will be spent in the 70s!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Under some clouds, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. A mild, humid feel to the air is in the forecast through the morning commute.

Some patchy fog is possible through 9 a.m., before lifting.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-70s by noon in Savannah. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s to right around 80° between 1 and 3 p.m. A few sprinkles are possible today, but most remain dry. This evening, temperatures, quickly, cool through the 70s and settle into the 60s around 7 or 8 p.m. in Savannah.

Everyone remains very mild and somewhat muggy tonight.

We’ll wake up to upper 50s and 60s Wednesday morning ahead of another afternoon with unseasonable warmth. In fact, temperatures remain warm through the rest of the work-week with an increasing chance of spotty showers and storms.

The chance of rain remains low for New Year’s Eve evening plans. Saturday is forecast to be mostly dry with an afternoon high temperature right around 80°; just shy of the record. A cold front sweeps through Sunday with showers and thunderstorms, followed by much colder weather early next work-week.

A couple strong storms cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great Tuesday,

Cutter

