Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, author Dan Brown is seen in Berlin, Germany.
‘Da Vinci Code’ author settles lawsuit alleging secret life
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity near 22%, nearly 3,700 new cases reported
Jamie Calcasola spent 77 days in the hospital with COVID-19 while visiting his parents in North...
Father of 3 narrowly survives COVID-19, has extended hospital stay in a coma during vacation
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas