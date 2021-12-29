Sky Cams
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County

(Live 5/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 5-year-old was shot and killed in Jasper County, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the Wagon Branch area of Jasper County. Investigators learned that a possible drive by shooting occurred at a residence where a 5-year-old child was shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was transported to the Ridgeland Fire Department by family and then to Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville where the child died.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

No information was released by law enforcement about a potential suspect(s).

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information to please contact Jasper County Dispatch at (843)726-7519, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843)726-7779, or CrimeStoppers at (843)554-1111.

