Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTV) - A mother is talking about a dangerous experience involving an Amazon Alexa device and her child.

According to a tweet by Kristin Livdahl, her 10-year-old asked Alexa for a challenge.

Alexa reportedly told the child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.

That is the so-called “penny challenge” that went viral on TikTok last year.

Amazon said it has since fixed the issue with Alexa.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to advance its systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.
Pooler council approves new Harbor Freight location
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman
The US is seeing an explosion of new COVID cases, shattering previous records. In the wake of...
US hits record number of new COVID cases
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo