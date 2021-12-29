Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

An early New Year’s Eve party at the Children’s Museum of Pooler

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of you may be making last minute plans to ring in the new year Friday night... but if you’re a parent of young children - the thought of making it to midnight may not be an option.

You have an alternative and a countdown much earlier in the day.

Crystal Daniels, the executive director of the Children’s Museum of Pooler is joining me this morning with a look at their “Noon Year’s Eve” party coming up.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.
Pooler council approves new Harbor Freight location
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

Latest News

Dietician discusses keeping those New Year’s resolutions
Dietician discusses keeping those New Year’s resolutions
Dietician discusses keeping those New Year’s resolutions
Dietician discusses keeping those New Year’s resolutions
An early New Year’s Eve party at the Children’s Museum of Pooler
An early New Year’s Eve party at the Children’s Museum of Pooler
Talking local eats with Eat It and Like It’s Jesse Blanco
Talking local eats with Eat It and Like It’s Jesse Blanco