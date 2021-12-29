Bulloch Co. pharmacy sees jump in vaccinations, COVID testing

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID cases has many people getting tested or getting a vaccine booster.

Here at Forest Heights Pharmacy, they’re offering COVID tests as well as the vaccines and boosters. He’s hoping the rise in vaccinations will help cut off the rise in cases.

Cars and customers rolled in and out of Forest Heights Pharmacy. Peggi Johnson came to get her children their COVID vaccination.

“I know everybody’s traveling right now. Guards have been let down. The children are getting ready to go back into the school system,” said Johnson.

Pharmacist Ben Ross says they’ve seen a jump in people getting vaccinations, boosters, or getting tested.

“It was even by Christmas Eve, we started seeing an uptick. By Monday, we saw a big uptick. And today, it’s been really busy,” Ross said.

He says the variants and a recent increase in cases likely convinced some people to get the booster.

“I think it starts getting real to people when the folks around them start testing positive.”

Others aren’t waiting and get the booster as a precaution.

“Every year I’ve gotten a flu shot because I don’t think we’ll ever get rid of the flu. Going forward, I think COVID is here to stay,” said customer David Beaubien.

Ross says he’s already talking to the state about the timeline for the COVID pills and he plans to offer it as soon as he can.

