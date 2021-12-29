Bulloch County church’s past now part of library section devoted to religious history

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s public library added new documents in its section devoted to local religious history.

For the first time, they tell the story of a church celebrating its 100th anniversary.

As a denomination, the Church of God has had a presence in Bulloch County for 100 years as of 2021. But it wasn’t until today that it had a presence in local history.

At 91, Pastor Bill Hamon has lived much of the church’s history. The rest, he researched from records and first-hand accounts.

He compiled the info for a donation to the Statesboro Regional Library’s local history collection. His submission chronicles how community members with shared beliefs started a local church.

“For us to have the history of it here in Bulloch County, I think it’s very important,” Pastor Hamon said.

The library’s church collection now covers 50 local congregations of various denominations. Staff in the library’s genealogy section say it adds a wealth of info on church members, their families, and more.

“People come from all over the country, even from out West, just for specific records and we’re the only place that has them,” said Lillian Wingate, with the Statesboro Regional Library.

Hamon also donated copies of books he published while he was pastor.

Pastor Hammons hopes this helps the community appreciate the church’s past and help church members look ahead to the future.

