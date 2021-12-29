First Alert Weather: Cold front brings rain, risk of a few strong storms Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong cold front moves through Sunday with a line of rain and storms ahead of it.

While there is still some uncertainty in the exact timing of the front and level of severe weather risk ahead of it, a few severe storms are certainly possible.

It appears that a solid line of rain and storms will be moving into Georgia, from the west, early Sunday morning. Storms are forecast to continue moving southeastward through the day. Even if the risk of severe storms remains in the forecast, not everyone will see severe conditions.

This weather setups favors more widespread rain and storms; isolated severe weather embedded within the line of rain and weaker storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | The much-talked-about cold front that arrives Sunday will be accompanied by showers and storms. Mentally bookmark Sunday as a day with stormier weather and a risk of strong storms. We'll be fine-tuning the forecast over the next few days. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/87BnTNXNSy — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 29, 2021

The greatest chance of stormy weather peaks between mid-morning and mid-afternoon, locally.

What you can do?

The team is highlighting Sunday as a day that contains impactful weather. Some of your plans could get rained out, if not adjusted. We’ll also need to be on the lookout for strong, to severe, storms. If the severe weather threat remains in the forecast, you’ll need to pay extra attention to the forecast and have, at least, one way to get severe weather alerts until the cold front clears your area.

