Former party planner returns money owed to one complaintant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former party planner who faced criminal charges for theft has returned the money she owed to at least one person.

Stephanie Collier told WTOC Investigates on Wednesday, Dec. 29, she received the nearly $1,500 she was owed from Cassandra Guerrier.

The two met in court and Collier said she agreed drop the misdemeanor charge of theft by conversion.

Guerrier was also charged with felony theft by deception for another case in connection to her party planning services.

