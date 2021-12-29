Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-29-2021

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several cities have reached 80° this afternoon including Beaufort, Claxton, Hinesville, and Jesup. We’d need to hit 81° at the airport to tie a record set in 1984. Clouds have begun to thicken especially along US Hwy 1 and Hwy 301. There’s a possibility some showers will make their way out of Macon. Any rain will stay west of I-16. It’ll be 74° at 5:28pm sunset.

Daybreak Thursday lows will be in the middle 60s, which could break a record for max min temperature under mostly cloudy skies and possible sprinkles. Low chance for showers in the morning will gradually increase from west to east through the late afternoon, with an isolated rumble of thunder. The cold front to our immediate west should stall north of I-16.

We’re still approaching record highs every day until Saturday, January 1 depending on cloud and rain coverage. We will also be making a run toward one of the warmest Decembers on record!

New Year’s Day high pressure is still hanging on until a much stronger cold front swings through Sunday, which is a First Alert Weather Day. There will be at least a low risk for some showers ahead of the front, mainly inland, but the best chances should come Sunday. There will also be a low risk for some thunderstorms, possibly even strong to severe storms given the strong deep layer shear in place.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

