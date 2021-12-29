Sky Cams
Red Cross wraps up busy year, still in need of blood donations

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been generous this holiday season in giving food, clothes and toys to people in need. But one organization is still asking for your help during a time of critical need.

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations and will be hosting blood drives the final 2 days of the year to help fill the critical need.

Each year around the holidays, the Red Cross sees the need go up and the donations go down. But this year, the numbers are even worse and they are seeing the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in almost a decade.

If you are healthy and willing to donate, the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Oglethorpe Mall Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. They will also be giving away long sleeve shirts to anyone who donates blood during the drives.

While the Southeast Georgia Chapter is in need of donations, they have already collected 20,000 units of blood in 2021. The Southeast Georgia Chapter serves 18 counties throughout coastal Georgia and responded to almost 300 disasters in the past year, the majority of them were fires.

In total throughout 2021, they helped more than 400 families, which is about one thousand individuals, by providing emergency shelter and food. Maria Center from the American Red Cross says she is proud of her team but none of it would be possible without help from local volunteers.

“I’d like to extend a special thank you to  Savannah volunteer, Robert Brown and all of the Georgia volunteers and staff who spent Christmas in Kentucky taking care of all of the people who were completely traumatized from the deadly tornado outbreak. They spent Christmas there and many of them are still there and I could not be prouder of them,” said Maria Center, the executive director of the Southeast Georgia chapter of American Red Cross.

The organization immediately sent people to Kentucky to help in the tornado aftermath and it will be an ongoing operation for them There were 14 Georgia Red Cross volunteers and staff there on Christmas working.

Click here if you would like to donate or make an appointment for a blood drive.

