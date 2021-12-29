Savannah Police Department discusses New Year’s Eve safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to ring in the New Year and people will gather to celebrate - whether that be watching or setting off fireworks or heading downtown.

Savannah Police want to make sure you have a good time but do so responsibly.

One of the big celebrations happening this weekend is the fireworks show.

The Savannah Police Department discussed crowd control during the big holiday as cases of the coronavirus rise again.

Police say they can’t force anyone to not congregate because there is no law that says you can’t.

“Do your best to social distance, I know that’s kind of difficult and I know it’s a big holiday. It’s the first big holiday we’ve had since covid started, so enjoy it, do it responsibly, let’s not make this an event that wounds up affecting future events because we all wind up with COVID,” Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said.

