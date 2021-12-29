Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Police Department discusses New Year’s Eve safety

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to ring in the New Year and people will gather to celebrate - whether that be watching or setting off fireworks or heading downtown.

Savannah Police want to make sure you have a good time but do so responsibly.

One of the big celebrations happening this weekend is the fireworks show.

The Savannah Police Department discussed crowd control during the big holiday as cases of the coronavirus rise again.

Police say they can’t force anyone to not congregate because there is no law that says you can’t.

“Do your best to social distance, I know that’s kind of difficult and I know it’s a big holiday. It’s the first big holiday we’ve had since covid started, so enjoy it, do it responsibly, let’s not make this an event that wounds up affecting future events because we all wind up with COVID,” Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.
Pooler council approves new Harbor Freight location
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

Latest News

Bulloch County church’s past now part of library section devoted to religious history
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs