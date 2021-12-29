Sky Cams
Smart: Stetson to start at QB; Daniels health still unclear

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) works against Alabama during the second half of the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) works against Alabama during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Stetson Bennett remains the starting quarterback going into Friday’s CFP semifinal against Michigan.

Whether backup JT Daniels plays will be determined by the game situation and Daniels’ health. Daniels did not travel with the team to Miami, though Smart declined to give any specifics on Georgia’s COVID-19 issues other than to say a few players had missed time with the virus.

The winner of the game at the Orange Bowl advances to the national title game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

