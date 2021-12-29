Top Teacher: LuAnne Cromley

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - LuAnne Cromley teaches second grade at Bryan County Elementary School.

“The interaction with kids is just amazing. I think the fact that they come up with things, in a moment’s time and you’ve got to respond, you have to be able to think on your feet all the time,” Cromley said.

Cromley has been teaching for more than 20 years and says the children motivate her to get to school each morning.

“I know that these kids are waiting for me, and they are anxious for me to get here, and I know that I need to be here. That motivates me for the student to learn something they didn’t know the day before,” Cromley said.

Cromley said the first thing she tries to do is make sure the children know she cares about their success.

“You can let them know that you care, and they know that you do care, and sometimes they are surprised, it can be in a way, maybe I will show up at a ballgame, or a dance recital, or something after school, where they didn’t really know that I would really come, so I think those things are real important,” she said. “And really to me, that’s where it starts. You can’t really go any farther until they know that I care about them. and I want what’s best for them. You can just move mountains at that point.”

