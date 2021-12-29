Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lake in Savannah will have to be drained for repairs, according to Savannah City Manager Jay Melder.

There’s damage to the walls of Tribble Lake, a man-made lake in Joseph Tribble Park.

The City of Savannah tried pumping water into the lake to help stabilize the problem, but city staff say even at a flow of 600 gallons per minute, the lake level continues to drop.

In a news conference Wednesday about the lake, Savannah city leaders said that a geo-tech engineer has determined that there is a breach in the backside of the lake, and it has been draining into a ditch on the other side of the park.

Melder says that the plan is to drain the lake, understand what the issue is, fix it, and return the water to the lake.

“The first thing that has to happen is that the water has to continue to drain, and it will and if we have to pump it out, we’ll do that as well. But we’ll have engineers come out, they’ll assess the situations, we’ll get to the cause of it and then we’ll draw up plans and plan on how to fix it right,” Melder said.

District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee added that the areas around the park such as the playground and the pavilion will remain open however officials have not decided about access to the walking track around the lake.

