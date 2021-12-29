Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lake in Savannah will have to be drained for repairs, according to Savannah City Manager Jay Melder.

There’s damage to the walls of Tribble Lake, a man-made lake in Joseph Tribble Park.

The City of Savannah tried pumping water into the lake to help stabilize the problem, but city staff say even at a flow of 600 gallons per minute, the lake level continues to drop.

In a news conference Wednesday about the lake, Savannah city leaders said that a geo-tech engineer has determined that there is a breach in the backside of the lake, and it has been draining into a ditch on the other side of the park.

Melder says that the plan is to drain the lake, understand what the issue is, fix it, and return the water to the lake.

“The first thing that has to happen is that the water has to continue to drain, and it will and if we have to pump it out, we’ll do that as well. But we’ll have engineers come out, they’ll assess the situations, we’ll get to the cause of it and then we’ll draw up plans and plan on how to fix it right,” Melder said.

District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee added that the areas around the park such as the playground and the pavilion will remain open however officials have not decided about access to the walking track around the lake.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.
Pooler council approves new Harbor Freight location
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

Latest News

Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.
First Alert Weather: Cold front brings rain, risk of a few strong storms Sunday