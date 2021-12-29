WEDNESDAY | Warm weather dominates the forecast ahead of Sunday’s storms, cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning. You’ve made it to the middle of the week! Wednesday begins very mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area. We’re dry this morning. Patchy fog is possible through 9 AM, or so, followed by clearing.

A warm, partly cloudy day is in the forecast. Savannah temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking around 80 between 1 and 3 p.m. this afternoon. A couple showers may sneak in from middle Georgia this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage is forecast to remain very isolated today.

Temperatures cool into the 60s this evening; mild for the time of day... this time of year. Thursday begins with early morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s in many communities. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. Spotty rain is likely through through Friday afternoon.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day - A strong cold front moves through Sunday with a line of rain and storms ahead of it. While there is still some uncertainty in the exact timing of the front and the atmospheric setup ahead of it... a few severe storms cannot be ruled out. Just remain aware that Sunday’s forecast has weather that could impact plans. If the severe weather threat continues, you’ll need to stay tuned to any alerts issued through the day.

