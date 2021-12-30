Chatham County Commission moving forward with fire fee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners are trying to determine how the county will pay for Chatham Emergency Services and if that will cost property owners any more money.

You might remember, we’ve told you about how county leaders say if they don’t do something different, the funding for CES would run out next year.

“If I understand this correctly, if we do not pass this today, we could be putting fire protection for residents in the unincorporated area - with the exception of Isle of Hope - in danger of not having adequate fire protection,” asked District 1 Commissioner Helen Lynah Stone said.

With that threat looming, Chatham County commissioners passed three actions.

“Today was about setting options for the board of commissioners to aid Chatham Emergency Services, fire services, in the unincorporated area to support them financially,” Chatham County Manager Lee Smith said.

Around 25 percent of funds owed to CES are going uncollected right now. The options passed Wednesday will allow a tax or fee to be put on citizens to ensure that money is collected moving forward.

As for how much property owners will pay, those details are still up in the air.

Smith says they won’t know until they get into the budget and look at the calculations, and they won’t have any definite numbers until the spring.

“Today is absolutely not about calculations, how it’s done, we’re not there. There’s no way to do that,” Smith said.

Commissioner Dean Kicklighter had the only no vote of the day. He argued without details on what citizens could end up paying, the vote was rushed.

“Wow, this is irresponsible for the taxpayers to pass a means or a way to collect their taxes for a service that we have no clue at the moment what we’re going to charge them,” Kicklighter said.

Despite his concerns, as mentioned before all three votes passed. Smith said during the meeting that the details of the tax or fee should be finalized in mid-May and it’s important to note if you pay for CES right now, this will not add an extra payment, just replace your current one.

