East Georgia Regional changes visitor policy due to recent rise in COVID cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some hospitals have once again decreased the number of visitors patients can have due to the pandemic.

Hospital leaders say they’re trying to keep their protocols as flexible as they can in response to the rise and fall of COVID cases.

This week, East Georgia Regional reduced the number of visitors allowed per non-COVID patient from two to one. CEO Stephen Pennington says they’re trying to balance the morale benefits of patients having loved ones around versus the potential for someone bringing in the virus and exposing others.

In addition, they’re asking people not to come to the hospital merely to get covid tested.

“We prefer, if possible, to use our resources on more acutely ill patients versus having those resources tied up doing routine covid tests,” Pennington said.

He urges people check the Georgia Department of Public Health website for testing sites closest to them.

He says they’ll adjust their visitor limits when a drop and new cases permits.

